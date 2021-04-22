Denver Art Museum announces renovated building, new welcome center will open in Oct. 2021

DENVER (KDVR) — Renovations of the 50-year-old Lanny and Sharon Martin Building and the new Anna and John J. Sie Welcome Center will be unveiled Oct. 24, the Denver Art Museum announced on Thursday. The public will be welcomed that day with free general admission.





DAM_Martin_JamesFlorio_2019 Credit: Denver Art Museum

The inside of the Martin Building, formerly known as the North or Ponti Building, was fully gutted and replaced with new plumbing and electrical systems. The building’s usable space increased by about 50,000 square feet without enlarging its footprint.

Now fully renovated and restored, the Martin building includes expanded gallery space, creation of Ponti’s original vision for the 7th floor and showcases mountain and city views.

The museum’s new building, the Sie Welcome Center, connects the Hamilton and Martin buildings. It contains an elliptical glass event and program space, ticketing and guest services and two dining areas. An art conservation and technical studies laboratory is on the lower level.

“We are looking forward to welcoming our community into new, dynamic spaces this fall, to explore art, world cultures and their own creativity,” said Christoph Heinrich, Frederick and Jan Mayer Director of the DAM. “For more than three years, the north side of our campus has been undergoing a bold transformation to improve the visitor experience while honoring and preserving the building’s historic architecture. The events of the past year have reaffirmed the importance of art as a source of inspiration, healing and hope, and we look forward to showcasing the museum’s global collections through a new lens and providing new spaces for learning and engagement with the reopening of the full campus.”

Members-only previews of the Martin Building, Sie Welcome Center and both The Ponti (restaurant) and Café Gio are available for museum members on Oct. 21, 22 and 23. Membership information is available online or call 720-913-0130.