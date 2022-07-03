Gas masks, among other equipment, are being bought in Denver and sent to Ukraine. (credit: Rogelio Mares, KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — The war in Ukraine has been going on for more than 100 days since it started. A group of local Ukrainians is still supporting the effort from right here in the Denver area.

They can often feel helpless, watching the images out of their home country and being so far from there.

Mariya Olenikova is part of a group of local Ukrainians who are hitting the shelves at area Army surplus stores. They’re buying supplies like gas masks, medical gear, uniforms and bulletproof vests.

These supplies are sent to the frontlines of the war in Ukraine.

It started as a small fundraiser and has grown into a regular effort by these local Ukrainian-Americans. It’s their way of helping thousands of miles from the war.

“It’s kind of surreal to see things. You buy it here, you pack it, you put it in the suitcase, you’re kind of on your little mission to get the stuff there, but it’s so different when you see people wearing it when you see people actually using all that stuff. It means a lot. Maybe we’re making a small difference, but we’re still making a difference,” Oleynikova said.

Oleynikova said they raise money through art shows and various other fundraisers to buy the equipment and send it out to the army, militias and citizens holding the line against the Russian invasion.

If you would like to help, you can visit the Ukraine Aid Fund website.