Denver-area stores report rise in instrument sales, especially guitars

DENVER (KDVR) – Musical instrument shops throughout the Denver metro area are reporting higher than normal instrument sales, specifically guitars. Many are saying it’s because of the lockdown.

Music has charms to soothe the savage breast. That phrase is just as relevant today as when it was written in 1697. And music is what you will hear from a small instrument shop on Pearl Street in Denver.

Business partners Saul Rosenthal and Claude Brachfeld have sold many musical instruments over the years. Nowadays with the extended lockdown affecting everyone, Saul and Claude are hearing a new tune.

“I think it has a lot to do with people spending more time at home,” said Rosenthal.

A new type of client is visiting the Denver Folklore Center these days.

“What am I waiting for, right? We are living in a pandemic, people around me are getting sick. If I’m going to do it, maybe I should just get that guitar and do it right now,” said Rosenthal.

There are lots of instruments to be found at the store, but it’s the guitar that has been gaining ground.

“I think the guitar is the classic instrument of the folk era,” said Brachfeld.

Miriam Kapner, a classical musician, bought a ukulele Wednesday. It fits her hands better, and she says she wants to be ready for the next wave of shutdowns.

“I need something to remind me that I’m still an artist,” said Kapner.