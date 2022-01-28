Denver-area law enforcement identify suspect in four cold-case killings

DENVER (KDVR) — Families will finally get answers in four separate murders that happened more than forty years ago across the Denver metro.

Members of the Denver Police Department and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office will be joined by other law enforcement agencies to announce the identity of the suspect in four cold-case murders. Representatives from two of the victims’ families will also be in attendance.

Law enforcement is expected to explain the details of the cases and how they were solved.

A press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at the Denver Police Crime Laboratory. You can watch the announcement live on FOX31 NOW in the player above.