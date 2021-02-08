Denver area hotels offer ‘work from hotel’ options

DENVER (KDVR) — With hotels taking a huge financial hit, some in the Denver metro area are now offering up a different reason to visit.

Many hotels have started to offer “work from the hotel” packages and rates. The idea is to increase business and offer people a place to work during the day.

“Our intentions are for folks who are working from home who need a little bit more space and who maybe need a little more change of scenery,” said Von de Luna, Kimpton Hotel Born general manager.

Some hotels in downtown Denver are now becoming destination locations, not just to have fun, but to conduct business.

“Most people are probably working in their second bedroom. They are probably working in their dining rooms,” said de Luna.

De Luna says his hotel offers day-rate packages so people can gather safely and get to work.

The work-from-hotel (WFH) concept was good news for Jeff Harris who is the Colorado state manager for Jim Beam Whiskey.

“We are really not having the interaction with our distributors that we normally have, being able to see them, being able to go to their distributors. But being able to work at a safe distance in a hotel or in a conference room, is a big thing for us right now,” said Harris.

Even if your favorite hotel doesn’t officially offer a WFH package, you might find it to be a great place to work. And get a little sleep.