Denver-area blood bank among first to send units to NYC after 9/11

DENVER (KDVR) — Some employees who work at Vitalant blood donation center remember Sept. 11, 2001, as if it were yesterday.

Amy DeMoss was only 18 years old and recently had started at what was then called the Bonfils Blood Center.

“My co-worker called and said, ‘You need to come in. Have you watched the news? We need your help!’”

At the time, the company was among the first civilian blood centers to fly blood to New York City — 300 units of donated blood were among the first to arrive on the east coast.

Now, 20 years later, DeMoss is a site supervisor for blood collections.

“There are several donors that still come back and say, ‘Hey, I remember you from 9/11.’ It’s an interesting and humbling connection with people,” DeMoss said.

If you are interested in setting up a donation with Vitalant, please call: 303-363-2300 or visit Vitalant.org.