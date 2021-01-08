Denver area animal hospitals see another uptick in ‘pandemic puppies’ and ‘corona kittens’

DENVER (KDVR) — For some of you, the New Year may have brought new members to your family. Especially the furry kind!

Denver-area animal hospitals and animal shelters are currently seeing an uptick in adoptions this time of year and they want to make sure new pet owners are prepared.

Without a doubt, pet adoption has been huge since the beginning of the pandemic here in Colorado.

But around the holidays and leading into the New Year, plenty of local veterinarians started seeing a significant spike in new puppies and new kittens coming in — more so than they had before.

Lately the Park Hill Veterinary Medical Center in Denver has been averaging about 5 to 10 new pets each day.

A recent survey of 2,000 Americans found during quarantine about 61% of people either adopted or fostered a kitten.

While veterinarians at Park Hill Veterinary Medical Center don’t think it’s appropriate to give pets as holiday gifts, they do say if you receive a puppy or kitten it’s important to train them within the first year.

In fact, that same survey shows about half the people polled agree with that.

It turns out, failing to do so is the #1 problem new pet owners in Colorado run into.

“I think the biggest one with puppies — and even with kittens — is that socialization piece. Because in normal times when we’re going back and forth to work they may just not simply get the time to do socialization. And then we’ve obviously had unwanted restrictions because of the pandemic that may have limited attempts to do that,” said Dr. Margot Vahrenwald, owner & Medical Director of Park Hill Veterinary Medical Center.

According to Margot, it’s not really a mistake people are making, it’s more so a loss of opportunity at a critical window in a puppy or kitten’s development.