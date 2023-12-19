DENVER (KDVR) — On Monday, Denver City Council approved several different contracts related to the city’s plan to combat homelessness.

These contracts included an agreement to lease a hotel, an agreement to buy another, and agreements with organizations to provide services to shelter residents at two separate locations.

According to the city, 607 people have been moved indoors by Mayor Mike Johnston’s House1000 initiative, with 597 of those still indoors as of Tuesday.

Radisson Hotel

City Council approved two separate ordinances related to the lease and operation of a shelter at the Radisson Hotel Denver Central in the 4800 block of Bannock Street.

One was specifically for a 12-month lease of the property for just under $10.4 million, while another was for a $2 million 6-month contract with Bayaud Enterprises to provide services to residents.

The hotel has already been in use, at least in part, by the city to house migrant families. However, according to the city, those families will be moved out to other shelters or given other options.

The shelter will instead be for people experiencing homelessness going forward.

According to a timeline proposed at the City Council meeting, there will be two move-in days on Dec. 20 and 21, with half of the 220 rooms being filled on each day.

Comfort Inn used as a family shelter

The city already has a lease agreement with the Comfort Inn in the 4600 block of Quebec Street and has since earlier in the year. It’s been used to shelter families since then.

Monday’s move was to approve a $3.1 million contract with the St. Francis Center for 24-hour services at the 136-unit hotel. The contract will last until Dec. 31, 2024.

The city estimated that approximately 330 households will be served annually through the shelter.

Embassy Suites lease to begin soon

The city also approved a $30.9 million plan to lease and then buy the Embassy Suites in the 7500 block of East Hampden Avenue.

The lease begins Dec. 28, and the city said families will be able to move in and live there before the $21 million purchase is finalized in March.

That lease is for $825,000 per month, which works out to about $134 per room, per night.