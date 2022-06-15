DENVER (KDVR) – The country is just over one year removed from the first time a sitting United States president visited the Oklahoman town where mobs of white people attacked, terrorized and in some cases, killed, their black neighbors, back in 1921.

The Tusla race massacre will likely forever remain a blemish on this country’s past, but something that has seemed to wain slightly when it comes to societal recall is the massacre that unfolded just over 40 years before then, in the area known to Denverites as LoDo.

If you’re walking through LoDo, you may come across a memorial plaque that outlines the full story of how the roughly 500 Chinese residents that landed in Denver following the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.

Back on April 19, Mayor Michael Hancock delivered a heavily-overdue apology at CU Denver for the anti-Chinese riot that occurred in Lower Downtown back on Halloween night in 1880. At the time, the neighborhood located along Wazee Street was named Hope Alley.

“The racial hostility and institutional inequities began with the arrival of the first Chinese immigrant workers in 1869 when they were forced to live and work in the segregated area of Chinatown, founded on Wazee Street between 15th and 17th Streets,” Hancock said in the written apology.

According to the Smithsonian Magazine, several white men got into a skirmish with two Chinese men at the John Asmussen’s Saloon that night, which was located at 3500 Larimer Street. The fight was allegedly booze-fueled and it eventually moved out into the street outside of the bar.

Shortly thereafter, an estimated 3,000 white residents went into the neighborhood, inappropriately nicknamed “Hop Alley,” which was a reference to the 17 known opium dens in the area, and proceeded to destroy storefronts and property owned by Chinese citizens.

Those rioters would go on to lynch and kill Look Young, a Chinese man living in Hope Alley. Those responsible for his murder were never punished.

“Irresponsible government reports regularly condemned it as a den of inequity and its inhabitants as conveyors of social diseases,” Hancock continued in his letter to the Chinese community. “Tragically, the anti-Chinese riot of October 31, 1880, nearly destroyed Chinatown, killed Look Young, a young laundryman, and wounded hundreds of others.”

During the presentation, the mayor estimated that damages ranging up to $53,000 were accrued during the riot. He also apologized for the years that followed due to their ability to be described as exclusionary for Chinese residents.

Today, in the same spot where the saloon fight occurred, a bar named Hop Alley now sits. The reclaimed name serves as a thumbing of the nose toward the people who used to use the name with malice.