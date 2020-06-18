Denver announces reopening dates for DMV, dog parks, other facilities

DENVER (KDVR) — The City and County of Denver announced Thursday reopening dates for a number of facilities and services, including Denver Motor Vehicle (DMV) offices, dog parks and jails.

City employees and visitors are required to wear face coverings inside facilities. Additionally, social distancing measures will be in place.

Below are the reopening dates for various facilities and services:

Parks and recreation:

Dog parks will reopen June 19.

Playgrounds have already reopened. Equipment is not disinfected.

311 call center:

Reopens June 22. Will be in operation Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Questions about many city services can be answered online.

Arts and Venues:

The McNichols Civic Center building has reopened. Groups of eight people or fewer can make appointments online for two-hour time slots.

Clerk and Recorder:

Will reopen July 1 for in-person marriage and recording services. Appointments are required.

Excise and Licenses:

Services are currently being offered by appointment only.

According to the city, all license applications not available online can be submitted via email.

Denver Economic Development and Opportunity:

floor), Montbello (4685 Peoria St., Suite 251) and Denver International Airport (8500 Peña Blvd., 5 Level Main Terminal) Appointments are required. They can be made by emailing workforce.development@denvergov.org or calling 720-772-1182.

Denver Motor Vehicle

Will reopen June 29.

A number of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus will be in place, including new dividers and increased cleanings.

The DMV is testing a system that would allow staff to text customers waiting outside when it is time for them to enter the building (people are encouraged to bring a cellphone if possible).

Many DMV services can be completed online.

Libraries:

All Denver Public Library locations remain closed.

Curbside service will begin by appointment on July 7.

Book drops are available at all but three library branches: Byers, Montbello and Smiley.

Taxpayer services:

Have already reopened for in-person services at the Webb Municipal Building downtown.

Jails:

The Denver County Jail and Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center lobbies will reopen June 26 for video monitor visitations. In-person visitations have not resumed.