Denver announces plan to lift public school mask mandate this month

DENVER (KDVR) — News out of the front operation center over at Denver’s Department of Public Health and Environment has ensured that smiles will be visible in public schools by February’s end.

According to a statement from DDPHE made Wednesday morning, the mask mandate that has been in place for faculty and students in Denver’s public schools and childcare facilities will be lifted just before midnight on Feb. 25.

According to data from the state’s health department, the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have returned to pre-Omicron surge levels, similar to those in October.

“Based on the current data, and the efforts of our residents, this is a step we can take at this time. We are supportive of any additional measures our schools put in place, as needed, to continue in-person learning,” said Mayor Michael Hancock.

Denver’s vaccination rate for those aged 5 and older, currently hovers around 80% with a booster rate that sits around 40%.

“With the current decline in severe cases and the high rates of immunity that we’re seeing, it is safe to lift the school mask mandate at this time,” said Dr. Sterling McLaren, Denver’s chief medical officer.

Face masks will still be required on public transportation and rideshare services, but if this downward trend of COVID-19 maintains, then removal of these mask mandates could continue into the Spring.