DENVER (KDVR) — An influx of large-breed dogs at the Denver Animal Shelter is forcing a drop in adoption fees.

Shelter staff is now worried about running out of room. A spokesperson for the shelter said the number of “owner surrender” dogs continues to rise.

“We need the community’s help,” director Melanie Sobel said.

Sobel said financial difficulties and housing issues are contributing to the increase. To help entice more potential dog adopters, the shelter is reducing the adoption fee for dogs over 40 pounds to $20.

The shelter is also suggesting a $20 “pay-it-forward” donation to its special revenue fund.

“These animals are here,” Sobel said. “A lot of them are here through no fault of their own. It’s just the circumstances of the owner, where they can no longer keep them.”

The Denver Animal Shelter is located west of Interstate 25 near the corner of Bayaud Avenue and Navajo Street.