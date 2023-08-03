DENVER (KDVR) — Throughout August, the Denver Animal Shelter discounts all fur babies by almost $100 along with free spay/neuter surgery, microchip, vaccines and a one-year license.

The goal is to reduce the number of pets in the shelter.

So far this year, 1,150 dogs and cats were adopted into loving homes, according to the DAS. As of now, there are almost 100 and counting dogs and cats available for adoption.

“It’s been extremely challenging because the intake policies of a lot of other area shelters have limited the type and number of animals that they take in, it’s called ‘manage admission,'” said Melanie Sobel, director of Denver’s Department of Animal Protection. “So, they put people on waiting lists or send them to other shelters and just say, ‘We’re not accepting those animals.’ So basically, these animals get circumvented to us, and we take them in because we believe that’s our role.”

Falcon, an Australian cattle dog mix is available for adoption at Denver Animal Shelter (Photo courtesy of Denver Animal Shelter) Randall, a Collie mix, is available at the Denver Animal Shelter (Photo courtesy of Denver Animal Shelter) Junebug, a 10-year-old Siamese cat, is available at the Denver Animal Shelter (Photo courtesy of Denver Animal Shelter)

For this month only, all dogs are $50 and all cats are $30, while regular adoption prices are $150 for adult dogs, $95 for adult cats, $170 for puppies and $110 for kittens.

Due to an increasing number of surrenders and strays, animals are overcrowding shelters in Denver. The DAS saw the number of strays increase by 29% and a 120% increase in the number of owners surrendering their pets between 2022 and 2023.

Check out the DAS website to look at all the dogs, cats and other animals waiting for a forever home.