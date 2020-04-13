Denver Animal Protection recovers and returns dog missing for a month to owners in Broomfield

DENVER (KDVR) — Animal Protection Officer Daniel Ettinger trapped and returned a dog missing since March 10 to its family in Broomfield. He located the family from the dog’s microchip.

Ettinger followed up on a call of a loose dog wandering around the industrial district up in the 400 block of E. 44th Avenue on Friday, April 10. He said the dog was skittish and kept running away from him. He used cat food as bait until he was able to capture the animal.

When he traced the microchip to the dog’s owner, he recorded the phone call to let them know.

The wife brought the dog to work a month back and it escaped when a co-worker left the door open.

The family had Gracie checked out by the vet and cleaned up. She lost 20 pounds out on her own for a month so they’re nursing her back to a healthy weight.