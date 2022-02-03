Animal protection responds to pets left in subzero temps

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Animal Protection officers have been busy responding to callers reporting pets being left outside in frigid conditions. The city allowed the FOX31 Problem Solvers to join an officer Thursday as he worked to ensure pet safety.

Andrew Martinez has been working for the City and County of Denver for nearly three decades.

“It’s nice to kind of be the voice for the animal when they’re suffering,” Martinez said.

From Tuesday through just before 4 p.m. Thursday, Denver responded to 32 animal welfare calls and 23 of them were animals left in the cold.

On one call, a neighbor told Martinez dogs had been left outside all day long. No one answered the door, but the dogs did not appear to be in distress. However, there was not a dog house in sight. Animals must have access to proper shelter under Denver law.

“We don’t know what type of shelter they have in the backyard,” Martinez said. Because of that, the call was marked for a follow-up visit.

While animals are in need of being rescued, Martinez said many calls are unfounded. The Problem Solvers experienced some of those calls on Thursday.

Another call, at an apartment complex, drew concern over what was believed to be dogs abandoned inside a vehicle. Martinez found a woman who had spent the night in subzero temperatures with her dogs.

“It was cold last night, man,” the woman told Martinez. “I had enough fuel.”

That fuel provided enough heat, and the woman and dogs seemed to be OK.

“If you see a dog outside more than an hour — or maybe two hours — give us a call,” Martinez said. “We’re very short-staffed, but we try to answer as many calls as we can, as fast as we can.”