Denver animal control investigating video of dog being dragged by moving pickup truck

DENVER (KDVR) — Disturbing video has surfaced of a dog being dragged by a pickup truck near Platte River Drive and West Mississippi Avenue in Denver on Monday.

Because of the nature of the video we have blurred it, but in the unblurred version you can see the dog dangling and being dragged on the side of the truck.

The driver was chased down and stopped by other drivers and people who work in the area. We are talking to the City of Denver about what ramifications may exist for this type of incident.

A Denver Department of Public health and Environment spokesperson tells us Animal Control is “absolutely looking into the situation and trying to locate the owner of the dog and driver of the vehicle. It is an ongoing investigation.”