DENVER (KDVR) — Among many things that Denver is the best for, WalletHub recently did a study and determined that the Mile High City is among the best places to ring in the new year.

The study compared 100 of the biggest cities in the U.S. based on 26 key elements of an “epic New Year’s Eve celebration,” including firework laws, nightlife options and affordability.

Denver was ranked as No. 9 for the best cities to have an epic celebration without breaking the bank.

“The last thing you want to do in the final hours of 2023 is wreck your finances over one night of festivities,” the WalletHub report reads.

Here are the top 10 cities for NYE, according to WalletHub:

Orlando, Fla. San Diego New York Las Vegas Atlanta Miami Los Angeles Chicago Denver Washington, D.C.

While Denver was among the best, Aurora was ranked 94th overall. However, regarding affordability, Aurora was ranked at No. 12 while Denver was ranked at No. 46.

Denver made its way up the overall rankings with its entertainment and food options available on New Year’s Eve.

Colorado Springs was in the top 30 for affordability, but with a lack of entertainment and food options, it ended up ranked at No. 55 overall.

Fun facts about New Year’s Eve, according to WalletHub:

The average blood-alcohol content on New Year’s Eve is the most drunken night of the year, according to WalletHub, with an average BAC of 0.095%.

51% of Americans plan to celebrate New Year’s Eve with family or friends. 32% will eat out or order food for pickup/delivery, and 24% plan to celebrate at home.

22% of Americans don’t plan to celebrate New Year’s Eve

48% of parents plan to count down the last 10 seconds of the year before 9 p.m., and 25% of Americans fall asleep before midnight.

68% of Americans say New Year’s Eve is their favorite holiday

New Year’s Eve is the No. 1 busiest night of the year for illegal “celebratory” gunfire

Don’t forget that you can also celebrate New Year’s Eve with the annual Las Vegas New Year’s Eve extravaganza, which FOX31 will broadcast live.