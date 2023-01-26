DENVER (KDVR) — Beer, snacking and sentimental sports-watching will likely be on the menu when two of the remaining four NFL teams still in contention for the Lombardi Trophy face off on Super Bowl Sunday next month.

Those of you in the Denver metro now dealing with a watering mouth after reading that brief description might be pleased to learn that your city was just named a top 10 spot to watch the Super Bowl in when it airs on Feb. 12 at 4:30 p.m.

Researchers over at NJ.bet looked at cities across the country with a population larger than 299,999 and ranked them based on several metrics that included the number of:

Pizza restaurants per 100,000 residents

Bars per 100,000 residents

Liquor stores per 100,000 residents

Traffic fatalities per 100,000 residents

Searches for the term “Super Bowl” per 100,000 residents

After these five equally-weighted metrics were tabulated, a list of the top 30 best cities to watch the Super Bowl was finalized, and the Mile High City landed in the sixth spot.

Denver’s Super Bowl-watching stats to keep an eye on

Pizza Time!

According to research conducted by NJ.bet, there are 28 pizza restaurants per every 100,000 residents which should give all lovers of deconstructed, both those watching the game and not, plenty of chance to get a pizza pie either delivered or rerouted to your Sunday evening.

Bars, pubs and the like

According to Yelp, there are 97.5 bars for every 100,000 residents in the City of Denver. With the help of some simple arithmetic, that would mean there are just under 700 spots across town where you can watch the big game.

Drinks for the cave!

Perhaps you are among those who would rather avoid venturing out to the bars and restaurants and instead would like to post up at a house party.

You’ll likely enjoy hearing that for every 100,000 residents in Denver, there are 24.6 active liquor stores ready to equip your party with the libations needed to fuel fandom.

Road safety: Getting to and from the party

If you’re concerned about the safety aspect attached to traveling to and from wherever you’re partying down this coming Super Bowl Sunday, perhaps you’ll find comfort in knowing there are 2.4 traffic deaths per 100,000 residents on average for the month of February in Denver.

Denver’s Google antics

Google searches conducted during the months of January and February were also taken into account when gauging the cities that are more properly prepped for the football-loving droves.

According to NJ.bet, out of every 100,000 Google searches regarding the “Super Bowl” during those two months, Denver residents made up an average of 51,443 of those searches.

So, despite not having much of a reason to learn about this year’s championship game, it would appear that Broncos fans are still clambering to gather as much info about the Super Bowl.

Hopefully for them, that may be what’s needed to make Russell Wilson’s second year a bit more memorable.