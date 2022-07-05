DENVER (KDVR) — Officials at Denver International Airport say the train is back to running as normal after an issue Tuesday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m. a train car got stuck, airport officials said. About 25 minutes later the trains were back in operation.

Photos shared on Twitter show large crowds gathered on the platforms, and airport officials said it would take some time to clear these backups.

Passengers who missed their flights because of a delay can file a claim with the City and County of Denver.