Denver airport security guards reach contract agreement, avoid strike

DENVER (KDVR) — The strike that security officers have been planning at Denver International Airport on Tuesday has been called off after an agreement with HSS Inc. was reached Monday.

The strike was scheduled to happen at 6 a.m. tomorrow.

Security officers voted in favor of walking off the job two weeks ago, saying they want higher wages and fewer hours.

The agreement reached includes a wage increase from 16.2% to 21.3% depending on years of service, with the people making the lowest wages seeing an increase of $2.60 per hour and the people at the highest end of the spectrum getting $4 more per hour effective Nov. 7.

This story will be updated as more information is available.