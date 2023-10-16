DENVER (KDVR) — Travelers at Denver International Airport will have a new location to get rental cars in the future. The airport on Monday announced plans for a new facility that will be home to all on-site rental companies.

The consolidated rental car facility (ConRAC) will be located along 78th Avenue, north of Peña Boulevard and east of Jackson Gap Road.

It will be situated in the area where Peña Boulevard turns from running south away from the terminals to westbound into the city. An employee lot currently sits in the area and will be moved, the airport said in the announcement.

The project will not begin for at least another year. The airport expects to have a Request for Proposals, or similar process, ready by late 2024.

An illustration showing the planned Consolidated Rental Car Facility at Denver International Airport, released by the airport in October 2023. (Image provided by DIA)

Today, the airport’s rental car program uses 12,760 parking spaces. DIA estimates that number will grow to 16,130 spaces with the 120 million passengers that are expected by 2045.

There are five companies, with a total of 11 rental car brands, located on-site at the airport. Avis/Budget/Payless, Enterprise/National/Alamo, Hertz/Dollar/Thrifty and Sixt all have surface lots exposed to weather along Peña Boulevard. Fox Rent A Car is at a separate location. The airport says those lots have not had significant improvements since they opened.

The new facility will put all the companies in one location, a multi-level building where cars will be covered. Of the 10 busiest airports in the country, Denver is the only one without a consolidated location for rental cars, DIA said.

Funding for the project comes from fees paid when renting cars. In February, the airport raised the rental car fee from $2.15 to $6 per day for each vehicle. It was the first change since 2013. DIA says its fee is at the “mid-point” of major U.S. airports.

The airport does not yet have a cost estimate for the project but plans to have more information next year at an industry forum.