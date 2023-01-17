DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver International Airport is prepping for heavy snowfall expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with snow crews on the ground and de-icing ready to go.

“A lot of people hold this esteem on how their plans go but with snow and weather we can’t control it,” Taylor, a passenger flying out of DIA Tuesday said.

Stephanie Figueroa the public information officer at DIA said they are working with all the airlines to make sure things go as smoothly as possible. She said the airport does not close and will remain open no matter the weather. The only change that could happen is if the Federal Aviation Administration steps in.

“If the FAA places a ground stop because of visibility or winds that could happen but the airport does not close,” Figueroa said.

One of the airlines making changes ahead of the storm is Southwest. Chris Perry with Southwest Airlines sent FOX31 and Channel 2 sent a statement:

Our network operations teams are implementing standard irregular operations procedures in advance of Winter Storm Iggy’s arrival. We have a number of proactive cancellations in place for our DEN operation today and a smaller number, at this time, posted for tomorrow. To assist Customers with flexible, self-serve rebooking options, we’ve activated a Travel Advisory for several airports where we operate, including those in Colorado’s front range and mountains. We encourage our Customers to confirm their flight status at Southwest.com or on the Southwest app and we appreciate their patience as we work to get them to their destinations in a safe and efficient manner.

“I’m glad we are leaving before the storm,” Carol, who was flying out of DIA early Tuesday said.

Some passengers who landed before the storm like Diane, who flew in from California early Tuesday. She said she is excited for the snow but wants to make it to her destination in Colorado safely before flakes start falling.

“My sister-in-law is picking me up. She was happy I landed early so she didn’t have to drive through the snow. She’s coming from Loveland,” Diane said.

FOX31 and Channel 2 also reached out to Frontier Airlines and United Airlines to see what their plans are for the storm, and are waiting to hear back.

Frontier has a travel advisory posted on its site with a list of the airports expected to be affected by the storm. The company is waiving change fees with instructions for those looking to change travel.

DIA tweeted out Tuesday tips for passengers. They suggest you check your flight status with your airline before heading to the airport, give yourself extra time on the roads while heading to DIA and be patient while planes are in the de-icing process.