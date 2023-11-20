DENVER (KDVR) — The biggest travel week of the year is upon us, and the 785,000 travelers expected to travel through Denver International Airport‘s TSA checkpoints will mean an influx of cars parking at the airport.

The busiest travel days are projected to be Wednesday, Nov. 22 and Sunday, Nov. 26, and travelers should be prepared to spend extra time parking and getting a shuttle to the airport.

As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, several lots were already full or near capacity.

Economy East: Full

Economy West: Nearing capacity

Pikes Peak Lot: Full

Longs Peak Lot: Closed

Garage East: Open

Garage West: Open

61st and Pena: Open

While the Longs Peak Lot is currently listed as closed, DIA’s holiday travel guidelines said it will be open.

Free shuttle buses from the Pikes Peak and Longs Peak lots run every seven to 10 minutes when the lots are open. Those parking at 61st and Peña have the option of taking RTD’s A Line for $10.50 each way. Passengers at the economy and garage lots are within walking distance of the terminal.

Even with time scheduled for parking and shuttles, DIA said passengers should be prepared for longer than normal security lines. TSA is striving to get people through in 30 minutes for regular passengers and 10 minutes for PreCheck passengers.