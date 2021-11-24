Denver airport parking lots near capacity ahead of Thanksgiving

DENVER (KDVR) — Parking lots at Denver International Airport were almost filled to capacity on the day ahead of Thanksgiving.

By late Wednesday afternoon, the airport’s website showed just one parking lot — the Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot — had spaces available.

The deluge of cars at the airport comes at a time when more than 2 million people are expected to pass through the facility this Thanksgiving holiday.

Inside the airport, things remained calm for most of the day Wednesday. Lines for most of the day moved smoothly through all three security check points.

This was great news for Christine Lederman, of Denver, who was heading for Los Angeles.

“I was thinking it was going to be a madhouse, and then I’m crazy because I’m flying standby. I think it’s going to be OK. But I haven’t seen my family in more than two years, so It’s worth the effort,” Lederman said.

Wait times at Denver airport security checkpoints

FOX31 checked wait times at all three security checkpoints at DIA.

The longest wait time we saw was up to about 19 minutes by about 3 p.m.

There were much shorter wait times at the north gates at about 6 minutes.

The number of passengers flying through DIA this Thanksgiving holiday was expected to show a 2.7% increase over the same pre-pandemic period in 2019.