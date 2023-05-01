DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado man is holding out hope after he said his truck was stolen out of the Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot near Denver International Airport, and with it, a box of keepsakes belonging to his sister who passed away unexpectedly.

Ryan Sullivan said he was returning home from a work trip, expecting to find his black 2005 Chevrolet Silverado right where he left it.

“Originally, I thought I misremembered where I parked my vehicle and was just walking further and further down the rows until I realized something was up,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said he was gone for a week from April 23-28.

Upon returning to the Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot, he said his truck was nowhere to be found. But more importantly, the mementos belonging to his sister, Breanna, who passed away suddenly in 2020, were gone.

“She is a huge Avs (Colorado Avalanche) fan and so her jersey was in there, an Avs hoodie and some photographs,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said he had recently picked up a box filled with her belongings and didn’t have time to take it out of the truck before his trip.

“I can live with the loss of a truck, but losing those items is pretty tough,” he said.

A Colorado man said his truck was stolen from one of the parking lots at DIA, but it’s not the vehicle he wants back. (Courtesy: Ryan Sullivan)

Auto thefts hit record near Denver airport

The DIA neighborhood has a long history of vehicle thefts. According to the Denver Police Department, the area hit a new record just this year of 414 auto thefts reported in March. There were 246 auto thefts recorded in April.

Sullivan said it’s not about the truck but the hope he can be reunited with his sister’s things.

“It’s something to remember her by. It was very important to her and there’s only so many items you have after your loved ones pass that bring you memories of that person,” Sullivan said. “Those were significant, irreplaceable.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to reach out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).