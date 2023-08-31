DENVER (KDVR) — New questions are arising from travelers after Denver International Airport announced a new security plan to address auto theft in several parking lots.

Some 7 million people use the airport’s lots, which have a total of 51,000 parking spaces. DIA said 378 thefts were reported between Jan. 1 to July 31 this year.

“That’s a vast amount of ground to cover,” said DIA spokesperson Stephanie Figueroa, who also pointed out that incidents at the airport are comparably less likely, considering the number of thefts across the metro area.

The airport is working to crack down on theft with a new security plan that includes an expanded security force already making patrols and a new surveillance system using HALO cameras, short for High Activity Location.

“They are higher technology cameras that track people a little better,” Figueroa said.

Barriers, which can be smashed by thieves trying to drive stolen cars off the lots, will be updated.

“(They have) gate arms that will be a little bit harder for people to just drive through,” Figueroa said.

Colorado auto theft on the rise

A surge in auto theft in Colorado has picked up momentum since last year. The Problem Solvers asked why DIA had not announced a new security plan before now.

Figueroa explained proper research and planning was needed over the past several months to coordinate the security expansion, which is already partially in place.

The airport’s plan is welcome news for Terri Finney, who discovered her car was stolen from a DIA lot after returning from a vacation.

“It turns out my car was used in a crime earlier in the day. They had it for three days. They drove it in and out of the airport, breaking into other cars,” Finney said.

Finney said she hopes airport officials will improve camera coverage of blind spots.

“People can’t see around the corners, which makes it easier to rob,” Finney said.

Figueroa told FOX31 that although boosted patrols are already operational, the airport is working to complete the full system by the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024.

Denver has auto theft prevention tips for drivers.

And the old advice still stands: Anyone using lots should lock their car and never leave valuables inside.