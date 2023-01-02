DENVER (KDVR) — Monday’s mix of fog, snow and freezing drizzle made for a hectic travel day at Denver International Airport.

Hundreds of cancellations and even more delays involved multiple airlines, although one airline saw the brunt of all of this.

Southwest Airlines issues linger

The drive into the airport showed its iconic peaked roof was even hidden by the murky visibility. Inside the world’s third-busiest airport, it was just like Monday’s weather — a mess.

Catie Moynahan and Maddie Welton both flew in from San Diego through Southwest Airlines. Their flight to Denver took off almost an hour later. FOX31 found them looking for their bags.

“I got delayed about 30 or 40 minutes,” Welton said. They were saying over the intercom that there was too much fog and snow in Denver, so they had to wait until Denver airport gave us a heads up to come.”

Meanwhile, their friend Tessa Apple said her flight from Minneapolis was actually canceled on Sunday night. She rebooked a flight for Monday and experienced delays in Minneapolis and Chicago.

“I got an email about 5:30 Sunday night,” Apple said. “So, I flew standby to Denver. I don’t know if my checked bag is on the standby flight or the flight that I had a printed-out boarding pass for,” she added.

All three were passengers on Southwest Airlines, which still had long lines outside of customer service and people with horror stories almost as long.

Hundreds of cancellations, delays in Denver

There were hundreds of cancellations and delays as of 4 p.m. Monday as people began coming back from the holidays. A lot of people FOX31 spoke with said the majority of the affected flights were because of the weather.

In fact, America’s largest domestic airline — Southwest — led the pack on Monday with hundreds of cancellations and delays. But the Denver airport led the country with hundreds of delays and cancellations as a whole.

Connor Morin is also a Southwest passenger. Like the three aforementioned passengers FOX31 spoke with, he too is a student at the University of Denver, which starts classes on Tuesday.

“I’m coming from Orange County and my first flight coming over there was canceled, so I had to take a way earlier flight, and then as I was coming in from there, the weather here made me divert to Albuquerque then come back after a couple hours,” Morin said. “After waiting for a couple more hours, I still don’t have my other bag that I checked,” he added as he waited in line early Monday evening.

He said his bag is located somewhere in the airport, but he said it’s not really that helpful when the airport is as big as it is.

Southwest is working to make it easier for passengers who may have lost luggage. You can visit their website.

They’re also issuing refunds for canceled or substantially delayed flights dating back to Christmas Eve through Monday, Jan. 2.