DENVER (KDVR) — After a long, five-year separation, both gargoyles tasked with guarding baggage at Denver International Airport have been reunited.

DIA posted about the reunion, which was made possible by the reinstallation of the east side gargoyle.

The two statues are part of “Notre Denver,” by Terry Allen. They have been part of the airport since it first opened in 1995, but construction in the Great Hall forced one of them into storage.

The cast bronze gargoyles sit inside suitcases, and DIA said they watch over the baggage claim areas to ensure the safe arrival of baggage.

The airport addressed rumors about the gargoyles — as well as other conspiracies about DIA — and said the two gargoyles love passengers and, perhaps more importantly, are not evil.