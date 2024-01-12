DENVER (KDVR) — Hundreds of flights in and out of the Denver International Airport this weekend have been canceled or delayed.

Snow storms and severely cold weather are expected to last throughout the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, but flights were already being delayed and canceled Friday before snow began to fall.

According to FlightAware, 179 flights were canceled and 544 were delayed by 4 p.m. Friday.

Of the canceled flights, 75 were United, 46 Southwest, 29 SkyWest, 19 CommuteAir, six American Airlines, two Frontier, and one for both Allegiant Air and Mesa.

As for delayed flights, Southwest had the most with 207 delayed, followed by United with 154 and SkyWest with 90.

As of Friday at 4 p.m., 83 flights were canceled and four were delayed at DIA for Saturday, and 353 were canceled and 55 delayed for Sunday.

Those numbers were quickly changing Friday afternoon.

