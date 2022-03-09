DENVER (KDVR) — Delays and cancellations flooded Denver International Airport on Wednesday due to the wintry weather.

Southwest, one of the biggest airlines at DIA, canceled nearly 20% of its flights, creating headaches for travelers who have had no choice but to readjust their plans.

Passengers flocked to DIA on Wednesday’s snow day, eager to get to their destination, but many were met with flashing flight boards that listed numerous cancellations and delays. One traveler, who wants to remain anonymous, told FOX31 he had a 5 p.m. flight booked with Southwest Airlines to Texas but found out 30 minutes before boarding that it wasn’t taking off.

“I found out that my flight had been delayed and then delayed again and then canceled until tomorrow morning,” he said. “So, I’m kind of stuck.”

The now-stranded flyer is forced to spend the night in the airport and described how he’s feeling about the situation.

“A little anxious and confused,” he said. “They said my bag has already continued on its way to Texas, so I’m hoping to get it back.”

So like many others, he waits and waits and waits with big plans for the night.

“Um, I’ve got a good book,” he laughed.

He’s laughing and in good spirits, but it’s creating issues for airlines and travelers. As of 9 p.m. on Wednesday, DIA. reported 675 delays and 142 cancellations.

The bulk of the delays was from Southwest and United Airlines. United told FOX31 their delays, which totaled 262 flights, were due to inclement weather conditions, but United reported zero cancellations.

On the other hand, cancellations for Southwest were leading the pack by a landslide. The airline reported that 17% — or 68 flights — were canceled, and 42% — 160 flights — were delayed.

FOX31 reached out to Southwest, which stated: “Due to wintery weather and ensuing operational and deicing challenges, some schedule adjustments were implemented at DEN earlier today. The Southwest Team deices our planes at DEN. As always, we appreciate our Customers’ patience, and individuals can check their flight status on southwest.com.”

The stranded passenger FOX31 spoke to was flying Southwest and said, “I was told they were having equipment and personnel issues.”

Chad Kendall, professor of aviation and aerospace science at MSU Denver and a former airline pilot said deicing can really eat up time and has a domino effect on connecting flights and schedules.

“Unfortunately, we deal with weather systems,” Kendall said. “The precipitation matters and so it takes a little bit more time to prepare an aircraft for departure. Airlines have operation centers that are looking across their entire network of flights that they have each day and weather systems that are affecting hub airports like Denver.”

He said that as a traveler, he knows it can be frustrating, but that overall safety is top of mind.

“Safety is the highest priority,” Kendall said. “Airlines want to make sure they’re conducting flights in a safe and efficient manner and that’s why they’re proactive in making cancellations and alerting passengers as early as possible.”

Southwest said they’ve gotten all passengers rebooked on new flights and operations never ceased, adding nearly 200 flights went out of DIA on Wednesday.

Airlines across the country are asking people to be patient and check their flight status before heading to the airport.