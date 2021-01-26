Denver aims for ‘net zero energy’ in all new buildings and homes by 2030

DENVER (KDVR) — The City of Denver is on an ambitious track to achieve net zero energy in all new buildings and homes by 2030.

Denver’s Office of Climate Action, Sustainability, and Resiliency (CASR) released its Net Zero Energy (NZE) New Buildings and Homes Implementation Plan on Tuesday. Three cornerstone components of the plan include updating building codes to require net zero energy by 2024 in all-electric new homes; by 2027 in all-electric new buildings; and by 2030 for new buildings “perform as designed.”

What is Net Zero Energy?

Denver defines “Net Zero Energy (NZE)” as a new building or home that is highly energy-efficient and fully powered from on-site and/or off-site renewable energy. This means that new buildings and homes will be:

Highly energy efficient

All-electric

Powered by renewable energy

Providers of demand flexibility for the grid

CASR has been working with Denver’s Climate Action Task Force for net zero new homes in the 2024 Building Code and net zero new buildings in the 2027 Building Code. Ultimately, the targets within the implementation plan will go through each Denver Code Adoption process to be incorporated into the Denver Building and Fire Code.