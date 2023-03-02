DENVER (KDVR) — City leaders broke ground on the Montbello FreshLo Hub on Thursday. The building will include affordable housing units, a mental health center, retail space and a business center.

“This is a special place, and we’ve worked for many years to help realize the hopes and dreams of this community,” Mayor Michael Hancock said.

The six-story building will include 97 affordable housing units for individuals and families. The complex includes several amenities, like a fitness room and a community garden. Construction for the housing units should be complete by the end of next year, with the application process starting in early 2024.

“All these will benefit this community in so many ways and make it easier to stay here and to raise a family,” Hancock said.

New grocery store to offer fresh food

The first story of the building will house a wellness and mental health center. It will also have room for offices, retail and nonprofits.

A brand new grocery store, Montbello’s Daily Table, will also open by the end of 2023. The store will provide fresh, healthy food to the community, which is a huge need in this area.

“It’s going to bring healthy food options for a community that’s quite frankly been underserved and overlooked,” Hancock said.

The project also includes a 16,000-square-foot Cultural Arts Education Center. The facility will house a theater, gallery space and rehearsal space. Groundbreaking for that will happen in late 2023 and the center will open in early 2025.