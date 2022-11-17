DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver spokesperson said more plows will be dispatched to 6th Avenue heading eastbound into Denver for Thursday’s storm after a massive pile-up occurred on the stretch of road less than two weeks ago.

Drivers blamed icy conditions on Nov. 4 for the pile-up that caused 100 cars to crash. The pile-up happened on an elevated section of the road where 6th Avenue passes over several roads and train tracks between Interstate 25 and Kalamath Street.

“We’re definitely going to keep watch on that stretch,” said Nancy Kuhn. “Particularly because of what happened recently.”

Kuhn said city plows typically hit every major road in Denver at least every two hours.

On Nov. 4, she said plow drivers didn’t feel like conditions warranted de-icing material when they passed through at 4:30 a.m. At the time, she said conditions were simply wet, and de-icing material would have been ineffective.

“In a very short amount of time, conditions changed. That’s kind of what Colorado is like, things can change very quickly, and temperatures can drop very quickly. I think that’s what we saw. Things got slick before our truck made it back around,” said Kuhn.

Thursday, she said the city is planning to adjust some routes to ensure plows are monitoring that stretch more regularly.

“We have a little bit of a trouble spot there that we need to pay attention to and keep more eyes on it more often,” said Kuhn.

Kuhn said that stretch of road can be particularly icy because it’s an elevated overpass, allowing wind to cool the road from underneath. Speeds also quickly drop from 65 to 35 mph. She said drivers need to be mindful of that and significantly slow their speeds during wet conditions.

Thursday’s storm is expected to be a cold one, so Kuhn is hopeful they’ll be able to utilize de-icing material.

“It’s going to come in as snow, and it’s going to come in cold,” she said. “So, this is definitely one where I’d expect us to drop some material.”

