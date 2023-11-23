DENVER (KDVR) — The City and County of Denver is activating its cold weather shelter plan and opening up warming centers this weekend.

The warming shelters will be in the ballroom of New Directions (the former Best Western hotel), 4595 Quebec St., and the Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St.

Both locations will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Buses will transfer people from St. Francis Center between 6-9:30 p.m. each night.

Shelters throughout the city are also expanding their capacity for the cold weather this weekend. These shelters include:

For individual men – Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence St.

For individual women – Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence St.

For youth ages 15-20 – Urban Peak, 2100 Stout St.

Denver Parks and Recreation is also opening its recreation enters as daytime warming centers on Friday for people who need a place to warm up. Each location will be equipped with drinking water, restrooms and a place to sit.

While not designated as warming centers, open Denver Public Library locations are available to the public as a place to get out of the cold.

City officials say they do not plan to open additional warming centers overnight Thursday, as the forecast doesn’t meet the criteria (temperatures must drop below 20 degrees and have over 2 inches of snow accumulation). However, the city says its regular shelters have extra capacity for people looking to get warm.