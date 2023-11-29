DENVER (KDVR) — The City and County of Denver is activating its severe weather shelter plan for overnight Thursday, Nov. 30, into Friday, Dec. 1.

The shelters will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. The Department of Housing Stability is opening the ballroom of New Directions (the former Best Western hotel) at 4595 Quebec St. and the former Doubletree Hotel at 4040 Quebec St. for the plan.

Buses will transfer people from St. Francis Center, 2323 Curtis St., between 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday night to New Directions and the Doubletree. After 9 p.m., individuals should be referred directly to the Doubletree.

“Cold weather poses a serious danger to people who are unsheltered, and the city encourages people to come inside,” the city stated in its announcement.

According to the FOX31 Pinpoint Weather team, low temperatures are expected to dip to 20 degrees overnight Thursday into Friday. No advisories or wind is expected.

Individuals in need of shelter can be referred to the city’s “front door” shelter access points, which are also expanding capacity for the cold weather, according to the city of Denver.

Front door shelters include:

For individual men: Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence St.

For individual women: Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence St.

For individuals ages 15-20: Urban Peak, 2100 Stout St.

Families in need of shelter should call the Connection Center at 303-295-3366.