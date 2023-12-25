DENVER (KDVR) — Denver activated its cold weather shelters overnight on Christmas Eve because of frigid temperatures. This comes as Denver City Council is looking to raise the threshold of what qualifies shelters to open.

Last week, two resolutions expanding services for the unhoused population in the city were passed out of committee and will move to the council as a whole.

The first would increase the threshold to 32 degrees. Right now, warming shelters in the city are only open when temperatures drop below 20 degrees.

The second resolution would prevent police from conducting homeless camp sweeps if temperatures are under 32 degrees.

A big talker of the Dec. 20 meeting was the cost of the shelters.

For December 2022, presenters estimated that if the warming shelter was open for 90 days, at $50,000 per day, it would equal a cost of about $4.5 million.

During the meeting, a concern of Council Member Flynn was the number of people who actually take advantage of the service. He felt the numbers were too low. Council Member Flynn requested someone in the unhoused population to speak about why services were used or not used.

A member of the unhoused community said the hours of the overnight shelter proved to be a deterrent as well as the shuttling back and forth to different facilities which also often results in people waiting outside in the cold anyway.

Both resolutions ultimately passed, 4-3 and will now be heard in front of the entire city council.