Denver Academy headmaster provides updates to students, families via YouTube channel

DENVER (KDVR) — The headmaster at Denver Academy, a private first-through-12th grade school, is staying connected with his students with a YouTube channel he created.

Mark Twarogowski started at Denver Academy 34 years ago as a teacher’s assistant. Now, he’s headmaster.

“I’ve had opportunities to go elsewhere but this is the coolest place on earth,” Twarogowski said.

But right now, the planet is dealing with a pandemic.

“This is the hardest thing we’ve ever done as a community,” Twarogowski said.

He wanted to stay connected with his students, so he took to YouTube.

“I thought it would be cool to start my own TV show,” Twarogowski said. “It was the coolest opportunity to produce fun shows.”

Since the start of COVID-19, Tworagowski has produced 10 YouTube videos for his kids. He uses props, sound effects and visuals to stay connected and to inspire his community.

In an unfortunate time like this, the student body at Denver Academy are fortunate to have Twarogowski looking out for them.