DENVER (KDVR) — The new year is here, and that means a new year of exciting possibilities and opportunities.

Some of those might be personal, such as a wedding or a new addition to the family, but some of those exciting moments are shared across an entire city or state.

Last year ended with a story few viewers saw coming — Russell Wilson being benched. Some Broncos fans even said, “That wasn’t something we had on our bingo card.”

With that in mind, FOX31 is asking readers to help build a Denver and Colorado-themed 2024 bingo card for everyone to play along with.

Some suggestions might be something sports-related like, “Nuggets become repeat NBA Champions,” or even a crazy weather prediction like “Blizzard in June.”

The list is for fun, so keep in mind that suggestions about politics, violent crime or natural disasters will not be included.

You have until the end of the week to submit your suggestions. We’ll put together a complete list early next week and share it on the FOX31 Facebook page as well as here on KDVR.com