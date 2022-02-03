What’s Denver doing about crime? City rolls out new plan for public safety

DENVER (KDVR) — With violent crime up in the Mile High City, Denver leaders are trying to bolster efforts to improve public safety in 2022.

Among the issues, Denver’s mayor and police chief acknowledged and addressed the lawlessness at the Union Station RTD bus terminal as part of their action plan to reduce crime in 2022.

At a press conference Thursday, Mayor Michael Hancock and Chief Paul Pazen called the crime at Union Station unacceptable.

Hancock told FOX31 the city has a multi-pronged approach to fix it, one that’s centered around the notion of “firm compassion.”

“We are going to bring all resources to stamp it out,” Hancock said. The 2022 Public Safety Action Plan is posted here.

Union Station enforcement

The pledge for protection starts with stepping up enforcement efforts at the RTD bus and train concourse at Union Station. Denver’s police chief said more than 522 people have been held accountable there in the last three months.

“There were warrant arrests that have taken place in the Union Station corridor area as well as trespassing offenses, folks barred from the area,” Pazen said.

Pazen also announced that outreach workers are also assisting with offering help to those struggling with addiction there while officers focus on tracking down those fueling Denver’s drug crisis.

“Our focus is on the individuals causing the most harm, individuals selling fentanyl in particular,” Pazen said. “Our primary focus is to get the dealers off the street. Now, with recent legislation, the dealers have changed tactics.”

‘May have overcorrected’ on bond reform

The mayor and police chief also discussed how legislation is impacting another big focus of crime in Denver with the latest bond reforms.

“We are seeing people get released on a (personal recognizance) bond before the officer gets back to do the report, then only to repeat a crime on the streets,” Hancock said. “That’s really an issue.”

“We have arrested individuals six times for auto theft in one year,” Pazen said.

Hancock announced that he asked a team with the city attorney’s office to review the risk assessment tool that courts are using to consider bonds.

“We believe in criminal justice reform. We must find the balance,” Hancock said. “We may have overcorrected in a sense, and we must go to the table to make sure it’s safe.”

New public safety head nominated

In one of his first actions of the new year, Mayor Michael Hancock announced Armando Saldate will be his nominee to lead the Department of Public Safety, the agency that oversees Denver’s first responders.

If confirmed, Saldate will take over the department during a time of rising crime rates, and safety concerns surrounding Denver’s Union Station area.

Saldate and Hancock were joined by Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen, Denver Fire Chief Desmond Fulton, Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins, City Attorney Kristin Bronson and Executive Director of Public Health and Environment Bob McDonald for a virtual news conference to announce “an enhanced and comprehensive strategic plan” to drive down crime and improve neighborhood security.

You can watch the announcement on FOX31 NOW.