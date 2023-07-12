ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An Arapahoe County judge decided Wednesday during a preliminary hearing that prosecutors provided enough probable evidence to move forward to trial when it comes to Dr. James Craig.

The local dentist is accused of poisoning his wife, Angela Craig, to death back in March.

“It’s the memories that are hard,” Mark Pray, the brother of Angela Craig said. “I don’t know what to say about the evidence, we were there helping and took Angela to the hospital.”

During the preliminary hearing, prosecutors had two witnesses speak — Detective Bobby Olson with the Aurora Police Department and the Arapahoe County Coroner Dr. Kelly Lear.

Lear said during the hearing that the autopsy she performed on Angela Craig concluded she had multiple chemicals in her body, but ultimately died of poisoning from tetrahydrozoline and acute cyanide.

Tetrahydrozoline is found in Visine, the eye drops that shrink blood vessels.

“We never expected it to be her last moment so we were surprised,” Pray said.

Both witnesses also went into detail about Angela Craig’s hospital visits that started on March 6, when she felt global heaviness and possible vertigo. She was discharged the same day.

She returned to the hospital, according to the coroner and detective, on March 9 and stayed there until March 14.

Then they said that she returned to a different hospital on March 15 with the same symptoms. Her brother told FOX31/Channel 2 he drove her then.

“My biggest worry is my sister and her kids and what’s next for our future,” Pray said. “The good thing about our religion is that we will see her again.”

Angela Craig ended up passing away on March 18. The detective told the courtroom she arrested Craig early March 19.

“It’s never pleasant seeing him, again it is what it is there is nothing I can do about him,” Pray said. “We let justice serve its course. If he goes to jail then he does if he doesn’t then he doesn’t.”

The dentist’s defense went on to argue that he had no reason to kill his wife. It went over a series of evidence that the dentist wasn’t having financial or marital problems.

“We talk about that a lot, people, we will wonder how can someone do that?” Pray said. “I don’t know. I couldn’t murder someone I just couldn’t do that.”

Craig became emotional as his defense described loving moments of him and his wife caught on surveillance cameras inside their home, originally used as evidence for prosecutors.

The judge stated at the end of the day in the courtroom that evidence of Craig purchasing chemicals and the timing of when his wife got sick were probable and made the decision to move this case to trial.

There were no cameras, audio or photos allowed to be taken in the courtroom Wednesday. At the start of the hearing the defense requested the dentist have extra length on his handcuffs so he could also take notes himself.