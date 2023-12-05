BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — The City and County of Broomfield are working to approve the next steps for the building. The 1stBank Center along U.S. 36 closed on Nov. 30.

The city is working to turn it into something else.

The Broomfield Urban Renewal Area (BURA) decided back on May 23, to terminate the operator agreement with Peak Entertainment.

While the 1stBank Center has hosted minor league hockey and basketball, ice shows, concerts and other community events, the city said it continues to suffer from underutilization.

The venue has never approached the estimated 180-190 annual events the city anticipated.

Over the last five years, the City and County of Broomfield have investigated additional uses for the facility, but the city said none have proven viable.

In Tuesday night’s meeting, they will discuss the next steps including demolition, planning what’s next and refinancing.

According to city documents:

Staff will begin solicitation for ongoing asset (land and facility) maintenance and contracted professional services as needed.

In the next six months, staff anticipates a request for approval to refinance the existing event center bonds. This refinancing will allow for the transition from a variable interest rate to a locked rate, which eliminates the current letter of credit. (It is important to note, the bond payoff schedule will remain the same with the balloon payment of $10 million in 2029.)

Staff will also prepare and issue a solicitation for the demolition of the event center in 2024 and bring the contract to BURA for their consideration and approval.

Staff will continue to work with Matrix Design Group to establish vision and general parameters for the development of Parcel A and Parcel B, including market research, development of the RFP for each parcel, and outreach and solicitation to the development community.

The event center opened in November 2006 as the Broomfield Event Center.