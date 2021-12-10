‘He gave from the heart’: Demaryius Thomas remembered for generous work with children

DENVER (KDVR) — The stories of Demaryius Thomas’ impact on Denver are endless, with many telling FOX31 how the Broncos star’s humility and selflessness made an impact.

At the Denver Broncos Boys and Girls Club in Montbello, kids were participating Friday in a moment of silence Friday to honor Thomas, who passed away on Thursday.

“Demaryius was a humble young man and what he did here at the club, he gave from the heart,” club director Rich Barrows said.

Barrows said a young man named Jayden, who Thomas took under his wing, is now mourning and cherishing the moments he got to spend with his idol.

“I think Jayden locked himself in his room with his autographed pictures with DT last night, and he’s 20 years old, but he had that impact on him,” Barrows said.

The nonprofit A Precious Child said Thomas had an impact on hundreds of kids when he ran football camps as a celebrity ambassador.

“The cool thing about Demaryius is that he was like a big kid himself. He would get down with them, play with them. He took the time to get to know these kids and really understand where they were coming from and took that extra time to make them feel special,” A Precious Child’s Courtney Wickberg said.

Fan Lorenzo Jimenez said Thomas made him feel special on multiple occasions when he had the opportunity to meet him.

“I remember a time he was able to sign a piggy bank for my son, he was just born, and we have this memory that we will always cherish,” Jimenez said. “He was so kind and a such a humble person every time I met him that it really broke my heart hearing the news. I’m actually in Disneyland with the family, I’m here at the happiest place in the world, I’m just really sad.”