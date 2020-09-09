Demand for Red Cross services drops as snow helps firefighters battle Cameron Peak Fire

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Firefighters battling the Cameron Peak blaze are finally seeing some needed relief. The cold air and snow are helping in a big way.

It was hot and hard to breathe in Larimer County on Labor Day. Tuesday brought a snow storm one day after the unofficial end of summer.

At the Cameron Peak evacuation center in LaPorte, Red Cross volunteers were hard at work on Monday.

“Yesterday it was extremely busy,” said Karen McClure with the Red Cross.

The weather has prompted a lift in evacuation orders and a drop in demand for Red Cross services.

“It’s excellent because [the snow] slowed the progression of the fire,” McClure said.

Red Cross volunteers have assisted 250 people with shelter so far. While the chilly moisture is a promising sign, the job in Larimer County is not over yet.

“We are still on the call in case the fire does pick back up sometime next week,” McClure explained.

The focus moving forward is on managing the blaze after the snow stops falling. Even with the snowfall, some of the hottest parts of the massive fire could be a problem later in the week.