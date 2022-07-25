DENVER (KDVR) — A nonprofit dedicated to providing resources for women who are seeking abortion care in Colorado says it has seen a drastic surge in demand in the month since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Cobalt has been working in Colorado since 1967 when the state first decriminalized abortion. The organization has a fund to provide financial assistance to people seeking abortion care. While Colorado has codified the right to abortion care in a new state law, lawmakers are looking to increase protections even further.

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24, leaving abortion rules up to the states and creating a patchwork system of care across the country, data from Cobalt shows financial demand for services has shot up exponentially.

The Cobalt Abortion Fund typically goes to two pools: helping cover the cost of the procedure and helping with what’s called “practical support,” which includes travel expenses, child care and hotel rooms.

The organization says it has helped 168 clients with practical support, 64% of them came from Texas, 31% from other states and 5% of them are from here in Colorado. This is up from 31 total patients helped with practical support in 2021.

The real impact Cobalt says it sees comes in terms of the money focused on practical support. It spent $57,773 on those support expenses from June 24 to July 21. More than $20,000 of that was for hotels, and another $15,000 was on flights.

That represents a quarter of the $206,511 total the Cobalt Abortion Fund spent in 2021, and nearly 10 times the $6,054 spent on practical support last year.

When it comes to abortion procedures, which cost between $400-$600 during the first trimester according to Cobalt, the fund will usually help cover about half the cost.

So far this year, the fund says it has spent $152,536 for 710 procedures. This works out to about $215 per procedure on average. Through all of last year, by comparison, the fund spent about $200,000 for 1,154 procedures, which comes to about $173 on average.