DENVER (KDVR) — A Delta Air Lines flight bound for New York City diverted to Denver on Tuesday evening after a suspected issue with the plane’s hydraulic system, according to the airline.

Delta 496 took off from Salt Lake City at 5:12 p.m. and was destined for John F. Kennedy International Airport, according to FlightAware. Instead, the diverted flight landed at Denver International Airport at 6:43 p.m.

FOX31 reached out to the airline for more information.

“The crew of Delta flight 496 from Salt Lake City to New York-JFK, elected to divert to Denver out of an abundance of caution following a suspected issue with the aircraft’s hydraulic system. As Delta’s maintenance technicians inspect the aircraft, agents are working to help get our customers to their final destinations as quickly as possible. We apologize for the delay in our customers’ travels,” the statement reads.

FlightAware shows the plane was a Boeing 757-200. Delta 496 was scheduled to depart from Denver at 9:30 MDT.