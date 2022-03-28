DENVER (KDVR) — A Delta Air Lines flight made an emergency landing in Denver on Monday night.

Delta 339 was traveling from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport when it lost pressurization, a passenger told FOX31.

The Boeing 757-200 airplane shows a sudden drop in altitude at 1 hour and 51 minutes into the flight, according to FlightAware. The plane dropped from a cruising altitude of 28,000 feet to about 10,000 feet in just under 7 minutes.

The passenger said oxygen masks were deployed during the incident.

The plane landed safely just after 7 p.m. and taxied to the gate, according to a spokesperson with Denver International Airport.

A Denver Health spokesperson said two to three passengers were being treated after the incident for symptoms like light-headedness and shortness of breath.

Delta had not yet responded to a request for comment on Monday night.