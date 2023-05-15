DENVER (KDVR) — The FOX31 Problem Solvers are looking into complaints about a pedestrian bridge in Denver that’s been closed for a while because it needs repairs.

It’s the bridge that crosses over Cherry Creek near Delgany Street, but unclear ownership has those repair plans stuck in limbo.

Gregg Rich lives in the area and rides his bike along the Cherry Creek Trail several times a week, but since the closure more than two years ago, he said reaching the bike trail has been tricky.

“I live on this side of the bridge and the bike trail is on that side of bridge, so it’s a little bit of thorn every day,” Rich said. “I worry about hitting people as I traverse through the blind corners there to get over to the other side.”

He said the closure isn’t only inconvenient, but the alternative route is also a safety concern.

“Between scooters, cyclists, pedestrians, people walking their dogs and wheelchairs, they’re all trying to squeeze through that narrow area and you can’t see when people are coming,” Rich said. “People are almost getting hit. It’s just not a very safe situation.”

The critical throughway is now closed, with unclear ownership preventing repairs.

“It was originally believed that the Greenway Foundation owned the bridge,” Rich said. “They finally said since they don’t own it, since they don’t have a title, they can’t be responsible for fixing it.”

Denver responds: Who owns the Delgany Street bridge?

The city of Denver claims it does not own the bridge.

In a response to FOX31, Nancy Kuhn, with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, wrote, “After extensive research by our city’s real estate division and our attorney’s office, we were, unfortunately, unable to determine ownership.”

Rich said someone needs to step up.

“I’d just like to see the bridge back open again,” Rich said. “Until someone takes responsibility, we can’t even raise funds to open the bridge back up.”

Originally, Rich said the Greenway Foundation started a GoFundMe to raise money for the bridge repairs but ceased due to unclear ownership.

Kuhn wrote, “While the city maintains that it does not own the bridges, it has prioritized an inspection of the structures this year to assess their condition and extent of repairs needed.”

Rich said they have yet to see any progress.

“I just hope our city officials take that step to take responsibility and get the bridge open,” Rich said. “It’s not impossible, it’s not expensive, but someone’s got to take that first step and take responsibility.”

Here is the full statement from DOTI in response:

“For at least the last two decades, as far back as people here can remember, Denver and the Greenway Foundation have been operating with the understanding that the Greenway Foundation has ownership of the two railroad bridges over Cherry Creek at Delgany Street. After extensive research by our city’s real estate division and our attorney’s office, we were, unfortunately, unable to determine ownership. While the City maintains that it does not own the bridges, it has prioritized an inspection of the structures this year to assess their condition and extent of repairs needed. No funding is identified for repairs, but perhaps there is a grant we could pursue. Next steps will be explored after the bridge inspections are complete.” Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure