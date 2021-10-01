Delays possible at DIA due to staffing issues at control tower

DENVER (KDVR) – Check your flight status. DIA said Friday afternoon the airport is having staffing issues at its control tower, causing flight delays. The airport said delays may continue throughout the evening.
The FAA provided a status, saying due to staffing, there is a traffic management program in effect for planes arriving to the Denver airport. This is causing some flights to be delayed by an average of 1 hour and 7 minutes.
DIA said travelers can check to see if their flight is affected by selecting a departure airport and check “Delays by Destination.”