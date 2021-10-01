Delays possible at DIA due to staffing issues at control tower

In this file photo, a Southwest Airlines flight takes off as United Airlines planes sit parked on a runway at Denver International Airport as the coronavirus pandemic slows air travel on April 22, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – Check your flight status. DIA said Friday afternoon the airport is having staffing issues at its control tower, causing flight delays. The airport said delays may continue throughout the evening.

The FAA provided a status, saying due to staffing, there is a traffic management program in effect for planes arriving to the Denver airport. This is causing some flights to be delayed by an average of 1 hour and 7 minutes.

DIA said travelers can check to see if their flight is affected by selecting a departure airport and check “Delays by Destination.”