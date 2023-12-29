DENVER (KDVR) — Two lanes of westbound Interstate 70 are currently closed between Colorado 470 and Morrison Road, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Construction crews were blocking two center lanes for a “deep pothole” under repair, beginning in the late morning hours.

Motorists on the roadway were still experiencing heavy delays just before 2 p.m. on Friday. Google Maps was reporting up to a 17-minute delay on I-70.

To detour around the delay, motorists can take exit 259, go straight at the light and return to I-70. Or, motorists can take U.S. 40 westbound off of U.S. 6 westbound and follow U.S. 40 to the I-70 westbound on-ramp.

According to CDOT, this is one of, if not the, busiest time of year on I-70, particularly between Denver and Eagle County as folks use their time off to head into the mountains. Because of this, CDOT suspended all road projects in the I-70 mountain corridor for smoother travel.

AAA also anticipates today to be the peak of congestion on Interstate 25. Congestion is expected to be 67% greater than typical traffic congestion at about 2 p.m. on Friday, with an estimated travel time between Denver and Fort Collins of an hour and 40 minutes.

Drivers can go to cotrip.org for the latest updates or view traffic maps on KDVR.com.