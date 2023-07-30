CLEAR CREEK, Colo. (KDVR) — The five-year project at Floyd Hill enters a phase this week that could impact your commute.

The project, estimated at several hundreds of millions of dollars, will expand parts of Interstate 70 in the high country.

The “daytime impacts” will happen due to rock scaling and blasting that starts this week along the construction route.

The project runs between Evergreen and Idaho Springs.

Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, drivers could expect a 45-minute delay, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

“It’s a longer-term project, we’ll have construction going on through 2028,” Presley Fowler, a spokesperson for CDOT, said.

Floyd Hill will be much wider, until then, look for slowdowns and construction.

“We’re going to minimize traffic impacts by working what’s considered off-peak travel times,” Fowler said.

The work on the Floyd Hill project will not impact your rush-hour commute, according to CDOT.

“Avoiding the morning and evening commutes on a normal day,” Fowler said, “avoiding the weekend, heavy traffic commutes and obviously Friday afternoons as well.”

The work will seek to widen the highway for more traffic coming to and from the mountains.

“Adding a third travel lane, westbound, where it currently has a bottleneck,” Fowler said, “that will help with the bottleneck of congestion in that area where it goes from three lanes down to two, currently, going westbound.”

The east section of the project is under construction now while the west and central sections are still in design.

At an estimated cost of $700 million, CDOT said the design phase of the west and central sections could potentially impact cost and funding.

“The project received the largest grant that CDOT has received,” Fowler said. “It was a $100 million INFRA grant.”

The rest was funded by a combination of other grants and the CDOT budget.

If you think your commute might be impacted CDOT recommends signing up for text and email updates on the project.